Jennifer Myles Sells 480 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KBR Price Performance

KBR traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 871,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KBR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

