Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $147,962.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,025.50 or 0.99998062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0092708 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,299.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

