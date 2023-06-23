JMP Securities Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $15.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LZ. TheStreet raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

