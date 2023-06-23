JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $141.34 million and $13.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.
Buying and Selling JOE
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.
