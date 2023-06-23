John Charles Eldh Sells 2,500 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ScanSource Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
