John Francis Murphy Sells 9,097 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

