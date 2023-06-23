John Tarrant Purchases 3,250,000 Shares of Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Rating) insider John Tarrant acquired 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($53,424.66).

On Wednesday, June 7th, John Tarrant acquired 12,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$288,000.00 ($197,260.27).

Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots; as well as Cognitive Voice services.

