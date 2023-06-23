John Tarrant Purchases 3,250,000 Shares of Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Rating) insider John Tarrant acquired 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($53,424.66).
John Tarrant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, John Tarrant acquired 12,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$288,000.00 ($197,260.27).
