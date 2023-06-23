Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

FLNC stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.70. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

