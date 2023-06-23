JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,190 ($28.02) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.37) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,143 ($27.42).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($28.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,789.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,218.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,890.50 ($24.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

