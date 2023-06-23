JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Target Price to GBX 372

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.38).

Shares of DS Smith stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 269.80 ($3.45). The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 312.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 999.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

