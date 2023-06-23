JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stake Raised by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 365,884 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,169,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

