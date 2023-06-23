JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,305. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

