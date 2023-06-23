Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Kadena has a market cap of $155.34 million and $4.37 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,576,019 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

