Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Set at C$7.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karora Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.21 on Monday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a market cap of C$736.46 million, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.81 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.3249445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.