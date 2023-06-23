Katie Bickerstaffe Sells 94,894 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total value of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.40).
- On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($191.17).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 188 ($2.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,044.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
