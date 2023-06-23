Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.91 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Kava has a market cap of $548.84 million and $35.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 587,938,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,931,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

