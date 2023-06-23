KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $17,374,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Earnings History for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

