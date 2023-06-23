KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $17,374,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

