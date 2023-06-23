KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0085

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. KickToken has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $103.27 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,978.26 or 0.99990538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,937,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,937,821 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,938,155.88464245. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0083061 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.