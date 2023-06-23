Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.08 ($9.87) and last traded at €9.17 ($9.97). Approximately 133,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.25 ($10.05).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.66.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

