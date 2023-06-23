KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

