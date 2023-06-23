KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

VNLA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.85.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

