KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 4,653 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $457.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

