KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,938 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

