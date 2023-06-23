KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 630.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.23.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

