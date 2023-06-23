KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $333.14. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

