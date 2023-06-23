KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

