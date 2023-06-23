KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 1.92% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.