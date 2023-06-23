KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

