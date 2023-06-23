Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Trading Down 7.0 %

KSCP stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 3rd quarter worth $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.