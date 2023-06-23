Konnect 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $228,561.09 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $228,561.09 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konnect has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

