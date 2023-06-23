Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 5.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 193,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 373,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

