Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 2,606,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,791,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

