KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 97,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 60,729 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,572,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813,264. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 1,160,678 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

