Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Head-To-Head Survey

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kymera Therapeutics and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 106.21%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 491.23%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 26.82 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -7.91 AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($2.00) -1.65

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -340.80% -34.15% -26.74% AlloVir N/A -80.07% -65.44%

Volatility & Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AlloVir beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

