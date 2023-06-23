La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
