La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.