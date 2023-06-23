Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 504.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,246 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $115.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

