Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.09).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.85) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,566.22). In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,566.22). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.04), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($40,838.08). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.99) on Friday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 369.60 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 670 ($8.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 601.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

