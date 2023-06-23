Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. IMAX makes up approximately 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,187,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.09 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $932.94 million, a PE ratio of -143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

