Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.96 Billion Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 4.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,964,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

ANSS stock opened at $325.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

