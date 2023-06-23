Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE LMND opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.45. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

