Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.27

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 253152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

