Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Lonnel Coats Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
