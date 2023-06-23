Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Lonnel Coats Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

