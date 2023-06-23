Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,277,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,055,822 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,542,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 141,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

