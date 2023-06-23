LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

