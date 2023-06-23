LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on LifeStance Health Group from StockNews.com
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Five stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.