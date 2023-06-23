Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $320.67

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €320.67 ($348.55) and traded as high as €343.25 ($373.10). Linde shares last traded at €337.90 ($367.28), with a volume of 22,018 shares.

Linde Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €334.75 and its 200 day moving average is €320.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.