Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

