LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

