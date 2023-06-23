Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Loews by 35.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. 53,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

