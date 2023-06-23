Lone Star Gold (OTCMKTS:LSTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lone Star Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Lone Star Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,309,005 shares traded.
Lone Star Gold Trading Up 25.0 %
Lone Star Gold Company Profile
Lone Star Gold, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of mining properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Keyser Resources, Inc and changed its name to Lone Star Gold, Inc in June 2011. Lone Star Gold, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.
