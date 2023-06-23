Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $215.61. 655,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,859. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $204.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

